Maktoum bin Mohammed honours Sheikh Rashid’s legacy on anniversary of his passing

UAE

Maktoum bin Mohammed pays tribute to the founder of modern Dubai and the architect of its first major development projects

Sheikh Rashid’s legacy continues to live on in the emirate he helped build, tweets His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, paid tribute to the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum on the anniversary of his passing, remembering his pivotal role in shaping modern Dubai.

In a post on X, His Highness said: “On the anniversary of the death of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, we remember the achievements of the founder of modern Dubai, the leader who loved his people, and the man who built the first major projects of Dubai and wrote the lines of its unique story.”

He added that Sheikh Rashid’s legacy continues to live on in the emirate he helped build.

“His legacy will remain immortal in our hearts and in every detail of Dubai. We ask God to make Paradise his abode and resting place.”