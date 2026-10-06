Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum will be held on October 13, 2026

UAE

Annual event to explore AI, future leadership and institutional excellence while honouring the winner of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Medal

File picture: Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, the forum will attract a distinguished group of experts, decision-makers and academics to discuss the future of leadership, governance and organisational performance.

Dubai: Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum, the UAE’s leading annual event focused on leadership and management, will take place on October 13 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together the top 1,000 leaders from Dubai’s government and private sectors.

Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, the forum will also attract a distinguished group of experts, decision-makers and academics to discuss the future of leadership, governance and organisational performance.

The event aims to promote best practices in leadership and management, exchange ideas and experiences, and explore approaches that support institutional development and excellence. It will also provide insights into future projects and initiatives in Dubai, highlighting the emirate’s development vision and strategic priorities.

A key highlight of the forum will be the presentation of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Medal, the highest leadership honour in the Dubai Government. The award was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, during the previous edition of the forum.

The medal was introduced to strengthen the culture of leadership development and empower second-line leaders, supporting the long-term sustainability of excellence and leadership in government performance across Dubai.

The forum’s agenda includes a series of panel discussions, workshops and specialised lectures examining the future of leadership in an era of rapid workplace transformation.

Sessions will focus on the role of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in enhancing decision-making and improving organisational efficiency, as well as management models that are more flexible, adaptive and capable of capitalising on emerging opportunities.

The event will also host three strategic leadership councils that bring together leaders from across Dubai’s key sectors:

Council for the Future of the Economy

Council for the Leadership of Future Cities

Council for the New Global Narrative

Through these discussions, the forum seeks to shape future-ready leadership capabilities and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global centre for innovation, excellence and forward-thinking governance.