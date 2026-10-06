Mohammed bin Rashid shares heartfelt message to Sheikh Rashid

UAE

His Highness posts and excerpt from his book "Letters", on the anniversary of his death

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, addressed a message to the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum on the anniversary of his death.

The message is part of His Highness's book Letters, which includes 26 letters addressed to his sons, family, work team, the people of his country and the world. The book summarises the essence of six decades of public service, serving as a knowledge and intellectual reference for current and future generations.

His Highness said in a post on his account on X platform:

"In memory of Rashid, may God have mercy on him.

A letter to my father...

To my first teacher, my first leader, and my first inspiration, Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The ruler, the judge, the engineer, the merchant, the reformer, the administrator, and the economist.

A message to you, the present absentee...

A message to you as I see you every day in Dubai... in its spirit, its tolerance, and in the dreams of its generations.

A message to you, who are present in the prayers of its children, the dignity of its citizens, the simplicity of its people, and the greatness of its achievements."