Sharjah Police bust global cybercrime network, secure AED65 billion in assets

The cross-border case involved 33 suspects of 12 nationalities and four interconnected networks allegedly using encrypted platforms to conceal illegal activities

During a media briefing held by Sharjah Police General Command, Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said the operation went beyond arresting those involved and stopping their criminal activities. It also helped protect interests and assets while reducing potential economic, security and financial repercussions.