UAE

Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub says Jumada al-Awwal 1448 crescent won’t be visible after sunset on Oct 11, 2026, with starts expected Oct 12 or Oct 13 based on sighting rules

SHARJAH: The Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub (SSAH), affiliated with the University of Sharjah, announced that astronomical calculations indicate the crescent moon for Jumada al-Awwal 1448 AH will not be visible to the naked eye or through a telescope after sunset on Sunday, 11th October , 2026, corresponding to 29 Rabi al-Thani. However, it may be detected using advanced astrophotography techniques before sunset, s part of its efforts to advance astronomical knowledge and awareness.

Based on these astronomical data, countries that rely on astronomical calculations or informed visual sighting are expected to begin Jumada al-Awwal on Monday, 12th October, 2026. In contrast, countries that require the crescent to be sighted with the naked eye or through an optical telescope after sunset are expected to begin the month on Tuesday, 13th October, 2026.

SSAH explained that the moon will reach the moment of central conjunction (new moon) at 7:50 pm on Saturday, October 10, 2026, while the topocentric conjunction for the city of Sharjah will occur at 8:47 pm local time in the United Arab Emirates. According to astronomical calculations, the age of the topocentric crescent at sunset on Sunday will be about 21 hours and 9 minutes. The moon will remain above the horizon for 15 minutes after sunset, with an altitude of 3 degrees and 6 minutes above the horizon. Its elongation, or the angular distance from the sun, will reach 11 degrees and 32 minutes.