UAE becomes first Arab state to join Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research

UAE

UAE researchers will be able to participate in SCAR’s international research and expert groups, across disciplines including ice-sheet dynamics, Southern Ocean change, permafrost and geological history

The UAE’s membership was officially approved in August 2026 during the SCAR Delegates Meetings, held following the 12th SCAR Open Science Conference in Oslo, Norway. Picture credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has joined the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research (SCAR) as an associate member, becoming the first Arab state to join the international body in its 68-year history.



The UAE’s membership was officially approved in August 2026 during the SCAR Delegates Meetings, held following the 12th SCAR Open Science Conference in Oslo, Norway.



SCAR coordinates international scientific research in Antarctica and provides independent scientific advice that informs Antarctic governance and global climate assessments. Membership connects the UAE’s growing polar research community with an international network of scientists and institutions working to advance the understanding of Antarctica and its role in the global climate system.



The UAE’s participation in SCAR will be delivered through the Emirates Polar Programme and the Polar Research Centre hosted at Khalifa University, where UAE researchers are developing national expertise and working with established polar programs on environmental monitoring and field research in Antarctica.



Mariam Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court, Chair of the Emirates Polar Programme Steering Committee said, "The UAE’s membership in SCAR marks an important milestone for the Emirates Polar Program and the development of our national capabilities in polar science. Scientific progress in the polar regions is built on international cooperation, shared knowledge and long-term partnerships. Through SCAR, we are creating new pathways for Emirati scientists to contribute to international research, work alongside leading scientific institutions and build the expertise that will support the UAE’s growing role in polar science.”



As an Associate Member, UAE researchers will be able to participate in SCAR’s international research and expert groups, which bring together specialists across disciplines including ice-sheet dynamics, Southern Ocean change, permafrost and geological history. This membership also opens opportunities for early-career Emirati scientists to access SCAR fellowships, research placements and international scientific exchanges.



SCAR’s president Gary Wilson said "SCAR is pleased to welcome the United Arab Emirates as an associate member. The Emirates Polar Programme already has several strong Antarctic research program, and we look forward to including Emirates researchers across SCAR Research program and building collaborative research efforts to address globally important challenges.



Dr. Aisha AlSuwaidi, Professor of Earth Science at Khalifa University said, "We are grateful to the SCAR Members for their recognition and support of our application for Associate Membership. Through SCAR, we look forward to contributing to shared scientific priorities and building partnerships across nations in the cooperative spirit that defines Antarctica. Alongside this scientific endeavor, we are committed to bringing artists and storytellers alongside scientists, so that Antarctica’s story reaches our society as well as our laboratories.”



The UAE’s application for SCAR membership, was prepared by the Emirates Polar Programme and submitted through the Advanced Technology Research Council, which serves as the UAE’s member body of the International Science Council.