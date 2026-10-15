Home UAE UAE hotel warning: ‘Book now, pay on arrival’ does not mean you can cancel for free

UAE hotel warning: ‘Book now, pay on arrival’ does not mean you can cancel for free

Hotel managers confirm that providing your card details at booking guarantees the reservation, and late cancellation or no-show fees can still be charged even if you haven’t paid for the stay yet

By Azad Aishu Published: 15 October 2026, 03:59 (UAE) 4 min read Share