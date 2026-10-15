UAE hotel warning: ‘Book now, pay on arrival’ does not mean you can cancel for free
Hotel managers confirm that providing your card details at booking guarantees the reservation, and late cancellation or no-show fees can still be charged even if you haven’t paid for the stay yet
By Azad Aishu4 min read
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Hotels may collect late cancellation or no-show fees, even if the customer has not paid for the stay in advance. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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