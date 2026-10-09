UAE mid-term break travel 2026: Holiday bookings jump 31%, with Maldives, Spain and France topping the list

UAE

Dnata Travel data shows Dubai accounted for 78% of UAE staycation bookings, while Spain saw a 65% surge in overseas demand. Here are the most popular destinations and deals available now

Booking trends showed strong demand for hotels that offer easy access to entertainment, leisure and lifestyle experiences, including hotels and resorts on Palm Jumeirah. File photograph

Dubai: The latest booking data from dnata Travel reveals a significant increase in holiday bookings in the UAE during the mid-term break in October, jumping by 31% compared to last year, reflecting the growing demand for holidays, particularly in nearby destinations.

The UAE topped the list of preferred destinations for citizens and residents to spend school holidays, and travel abroad also maintained its strong momentum, with the Maldives, Spain, France, Thailand and Mauritius topping the list of the most popular overseas destinations.

In the UAE, Dubai accounted for 78% of holiday accommodation bookings, followed by Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. Booking trends showed strong demand for hotels that offer easy access to entertainment, leisure and lifestyle experiences, including hotels and resorts on Palm Jumeirah, beach resorts and Yas Island.

As for international destinations, Spain saw a 65% increase in bookings compared to last year, while demand for travel to the United States rose by 6%. Bookings in France and Japan also saw significant growth compared to last year's levels, and Finland recorded increasing interest among travellers seeking cold-weather experiences.

Bookings through dnata Travel's retail stores rose by 16%, while bookings through social media channels tripled compared to last year, coinciding with a rise in spending on family travel, as average booking values ​​recorded a 6% year-on-year increase.

Mira Kititt, Head of Retail and Leisure in the UAE at dnata Travel. Picture credit: Supplied

Mira Kititt, Head of Retail and Leisure in the UAE at dnata Travel, said: “The mid-term break in October is an important period for local and international holidays for citizens and residents of the UAE, and the growing popularity of local holidays reflects one of the most prominent shifts in this field, as families place greater value on comfort, flexibility and meaningful experiences, with short breaks becoming increasingly popular as an attractive way to make the most of holidays.”

She added: “Data on holiday bookings outside the UAE showed strong demand for nearby beach destinations such as the Maldives, Mauritius, and Thailand, as these destinations continued to attract travellers by offering a mix of benefits, such as easy access and attractive value for family holidays. We also noted the growing role of social media in inspiring travel destination choices and shaping booking decisions.”

Dnata Travel has launched offers during the mid-term break for a one-night stay at the five-star Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah Hotel, including breakfast and free accommodation for one child up to the age of 11, with prices starting from Dh545 per person.

It also offered a one-night stay in a family suite with a view of the plaza at the four-star Yas Plaza Hotel, including breakfast, tickets to theme parks and free accommodation for two children up to the age of 11, with prices starting from Dh545 per person. Dnata Travel’s offers included a one-night stay in a Deluxe King Room with a sea view at the five-star Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, including breakfast, with prices starting from Dh695 per person.

As for the international destination offers, they include a three-night stay in a double room at the five-star Hilton Helsinki Strand Hotel in Finland, including breakfast and round-trip airfare, with prices starting from Dh4,035 per person.

Dnata Travel also offered a three-night stay in a large beach villa with a swimming pool at the five-star Sun Siam Olhuveli resort in the Maldives. The offer includes all meals, transfers, accommodation, and free meals for children. It also allows you to enjoy savings of 30% on accommodation, 50% on round-trip speedboat transfers, and a free Lucky Dolphin cruise. It also includes round-trip airfare, with prices starting from Dh7,420 per person.

As for the Mauritius offer, it includes a three-night stay in a Prestige Room at the five-star Sea Mauritius Hotel, including breakfast and dinner, with savings of up to 40% on accommodation and round-trip airfare, with prices starting from Dh6,590 per person.