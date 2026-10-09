UAE National Media Authority takes legal action against social media user for bullying child with disabilities

UAE

The Authority coordinated with the platform to remove the content and account, and notified competent authorities - reaffirming its commitment to protecting children and people with disabilities from online abuse

The Authority coordinated with the relevant platform to take action against the account and the content publisher, and notified the competent authorities to take the necessary legal measures. File photograph

Dubai: The National Media Authority has taken legal action against an individual who posted content on social media platforms that included bullying of a child with disabilities and inappropriate innuendo that violates societal values ​​and morals.

The Authority coordinated with the relevant platform to take action against the account and the content publisher, and notified the competent authorities to take the necessary legal measures.

The Authority emphasised its rejection of abuse and bullying in all its forms, and its commitment to protecting children and people with disabilities, preserving their dignity, and safeguarding society.