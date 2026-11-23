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UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

They discussed a number of matters concerning the nation and its people, who remain at the heart of the UAE’s priorities and its current and future development plans

WAM

Published: 23 November 2026, 21:08 (UAE) Updated: 24 November 2026, 03:48 (UAE) 2 min read Share