UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah
They discussed a number of matters concerning the nation and its people, who remain at the heart of the UAE’s priorities and its current and future development plansWAM
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His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (R), meets with His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah (L). Picture credit: WAM
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