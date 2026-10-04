UAE to see fair weather with chance of rain and morning fog this week

UAE to see fair weather with chance of rain and morning fog ...

UAE

NCM forecasts fog and mist on several mornings, a chance of rainfall in eastern areas by midweek, and generally fair to partly cloudy conditions over the next four days

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast generally fair weather across the UAE on Sunday, with temperatures reaching up to 42°C in inland areas and humid conditions bringing the possibility of fog or mist in some coastal and internal areas during the night and early morning hours.

Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast generally fair weather across the UAE on Sunday, with temperatures reaching up to 42°C in inland areas and humid conditions bringing the possibility of fog or mist in some coastal and internal areas during the night and early morning hours.

Clouds are expected to develop eastward during the afternoon, while winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times.

Temperatures are expected to range between:

35°C to 40°C in coastal and island areas

37°C to 42°C in inland areas

29°C to 35°C in mountainous areas

The NCM said winds will blow from the southeast to northwest at speeds of 10-20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h in coastal and inland areas and 35 km/h in mountainous regions.

Four-day outlook

Monday, October 5:

Fair to partly cloudy weather. Humid conditions by night and Tuesday morning could lead to fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas. Winds may reach 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Tuesday, October 6:

Fair to partly cloudy conditions, with clouds expected eastward and a possibility of convective cloud formation during the afternoon. Humid conditions are expected at night and on Wednesday morning, with a chance of fog or mist. Winds may reach 35 km/h. The sea will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Wednesday, October 7:

Fair to partly cloudy weather with a probability of convective clouds over eastern areas in the afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall and a rise in temperatures. Humid conditions overnight and on Thursday morning may result in fog or mist. Winds may reach 35 km/h.

Thursday, October 8:

Fair to partly cloudy weather, with clouds developing eastward by afternoon. Humid conditions overnight and on Friday morning may bring fog or mist to some coastal and inland areas. Winds may freshen at times, reaching 35 km/h, while the sea will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.