Home UAE UAE weather forecast: Dust warning in Dubai as winds reach 45km/h, with rain and fog overnight

UAE weather forecast: Dust warning in Dubai as winds reach 45km/h, with rain and fog overnight

The NCM advises keeping windows shut as gusts stir dust across open and desert areas. Afternoon showers are also expected in Ras Al Khaimah, Khor Fakkan and Al Ain

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 15 October 2026, 08:13 (UAE) 2 min read Share