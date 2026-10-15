UAE weather forecast: Dust warning in Dubai as winds reach 45km/h, with rain and fog overnight
The NCM advises keeping windows shut as gusts stir dust across open and desert areas. Afternoon showers are also expected in Ras Al Khaimah, Khor Fakkan and Al AinSanya Nayeem
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The NCM advises residents and visitors to be cautious in dusty conditions by limiting exposure, keeping your airways covered, and ensuring your windows and doors are closed to strong gusts of wind. File photo used for illustrative purposes only.
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