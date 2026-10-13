UAE weather forecast: Rain across multiple regions, dust warnings and fog building overnight

UAE

From Fujairah to Al Ain and Sharjah, showers are expected again today, while humidity rises overnight in Dubai and Abu Dhabi with fog forecast by Wednesday morning

The NCM released safety advice for rain, including avoiding driving unless absolutely necessary, staying vigilant on the roads, and turning on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Rain is expected this week, in various regions of the UAE – could it be coming to your city?

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather today, with a chance of some convective cloud formation eastward and westward by afternoon, associated with rainfall.

Rain precautions

The NCM shared a yellow alert (meaning ‘Be aware’ and cautious when outdoors) yesterday, for areas extending from Fujairah and Khor Fakkan to Al Ain and Sharjah, and warned of flash floods in certain mountainous areas. The same regions are expected to experience rainfall today, due to convective cloud formation.

The NCM also released safety advice in such situations, including avoiding driving unless absolutely necessary, staying vigilant on the roads, and turning on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced.

Temperatures in the low-30s

Humidity is set to increase by tonight and Wednesday morning over some western areas, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with a probability of mist formation.

In coastal and island areas, you can expect to see a maximum temperature range of between 35°C to 40°C today.

Ajman will reach 40°C today, while Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah will peak at 39°C. Dubai and Umm Al Quwain will peak at 38°C, while Fujairah will remain the coolest emirate today at 35°C.

Calm seas today

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, and reaching speeds of 40km/h, are expected to cause blowing dust in open areas.

The NCM expects slight sea conditions along both eastern and western coasts, with gentle waves rising to two feet on-shore and up to three feet off-shore in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 38°C 30°C

Abu Dhabi 39°C 30°C

Al Ain 39°C 30°C

Sharjah 39°C 27°C

Ajman 40°C 29°C

Fujairah 35°C 29°C

Ras Al Khaimah 39°C 26°C

Umm Al Quwain 38°C 28°C

Liwa 40°C 30°C