UAE weather forecast: Rain expected in Fujairah, while fog builds overnight in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

UAE

Convective clouds are forming, bringing showers to the eastern coast and inland areas, while humidity builds to 90% overnight along the western coast

Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah can expect humidity to increase by night and Wednesday morning, leading to a high chance of fog or mist formation. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Time to get your umbrellas out. If you’re living in the internal areas of the UAE, such as Al Ain, or along its eastern coast, in Kalba or Fujairah, be prepared for rain.

Today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather, with a probability of some convective cloud formation by afternoon, associated with rainfall eastward and southward. This means eastern regions like Fujairah, all the way south to Al Ain, may see rainfall.

Foggy conditions ahead

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah can expect humidity to increase by night and Wednesday morning. The NCM forecasts relative humidity (RH) to build up to a maximum range of 70% to 90%, leading to a high chance of fog or mist formation along coastal areas.

Temperatures are holding in the late-30s across the emirates, with coastal and island areas seeing a maximum temperature range of 36°C to 41°C.

Five emirates – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain – will see a high of 38°C today, while Ras Al Khaimah will reach 39°C. Fujairah will experience relatively cooler weather, at 36°C.

Calm seas today

The NCM expects light to moderate winds blowing across the country today, freshening at times, and reaching speeds of 35km/h along the coast, and 40km/h in internal areas. Watch out for blowing dust in open or exposed areas, and protect yourself by keeping doors and windows closed, in such conditions.

Both the eastern and western coast will experience slight sea conditions according to the NCM, meaning you can expect gentle waves reaching heights of up to two feet on-shore and up to three feet off-shore.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 38°C 29°C

Abu Dhabi 38°C 30°C

Al Ain 41°C 26°C

Sharjah 38°C 29°C

Ajman 38°C 28°C

Fujairah 36°C 31°C

Ras Al Khaimah 39°C 27°C

Umm Al Quwain 38°C 28°C

Liwa 43°C 25°C