UAE weather forecast: Rain in Dubai possible, dust warning inland and fog overnight

UAE

Temperatures ease to 37°C in Dubai and Sharjah as convective clouds bring a chance of afternoon showers, while dust warnings are in place for internal areas

There is a chance that regions like Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah may experience rainfall today. File photo used for illustrative purposes only.

Dubai: Keep your eye on the sky – it might rain in Dubai today.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather today, with a chance of convective cloud formation eastward that may extend to some internal areas by the afternoon. This means there is a chance that regions like Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah may experience rainfall.

Foggy and dusty conditions

Humidity will continue to rise by tonight and on Tuesday morning over some western areas, according to the NCM, with a probability of fog or mist formation in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Light to moderate winds, fresh to strong at times, and reaching speeds of up to 40km/h in internal regions, are also expected to cause blowing dust in open or exposed areas.

The NCM advises remaining cautious in such conditions, by driving carefully and staying alert when dealing with fog, and keeping doors and windows closed when winds stir up dust.

Temperatures in the high-30s

Temperatures have lowered today to the high-30s, across the UAE.

In coastal and island areas, you can expect to see a maximum range of between 34°C to 39°C.

Ras Al Khaimah will peak at 39°C today, while Abu Dhabi will reach 38°C. Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain will experience 37°C weather, Ajman will top out at 36°C, and Fujairah will remain the coolest emirate today at 35°C.

Calm seas today

The NCM expects slight sea conditions along the western coast, with gentle waves in the Arabian Gulf rising to two feet on-shore and up to three feet off-shore.

The Sea of Oman, meanwhile, will experience slight to moderate conditions, with on-shore waves reaching a height of two feet and off-shore waves reaching up to four feet.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 37°C 30°C

Abu Dhabi 38°C 29°C

Al Ain 38°C 27°C

Sharjah 37°C 28°C

Ajman 36°C 30°C

Fujairah 35°C 30°C

Ras Al Khaimah 39°C 26°C

Umm Al Quwain 37°C 26°C

Liwa 40°C 26°C