Home World Bollywood actor Imran Khan asked to leave India after participating in protest, media says

Bollywood actor Imran Khan asked to leave India after participating in protest, media says

Indian authorities reportedly ordered Bollywood actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, to leave India by Oct 28 after he joined a Mumbai protest seeking the election commission chief’s resignation, raising alleged visa and immigration law violations

Reuters

Published: 15 October 2026, 13:30 (UAE) 2 min read Share