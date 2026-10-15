Bollywood actor Imran Khan asked to leave India after participating in protest, media says
Indian authorities reportedly ordered Bollywood actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, to leave India by Oct 28 after he joined a Mumbai protest seeking the election commission chief’s resignation, raising alleged visa and immigration law violationsReuters
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Bollywood actor Imran Khan is detained by security personnel during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in Mumbai, India, October 10, 2026. (Reuters)
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