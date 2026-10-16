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Security stepped up in India's capital for 'cockroach' movement rally

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called Friday's flag protest in support of two ‌CJP leaders detained and sent ‌to jail this week for five days for demonstrating at a protest site in violation of a ban.

Reuters

Published: 16 October 2026, 09:59 (UAE) 2 min read Share