Security stepped up in India's capital for 'cockroach' movement rally
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called Friday's flag protest in support of two CJP leaders detained and sent to jail this week for five days for demonstrating at a protest site in violation of a ban.Reuters
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Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, center, Neha Bora, president of the All India Students' Association, left, and Indian actor Prakash Raj, right, address a press conference in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (AP)
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