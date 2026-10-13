French investigators hunt supermarket fridge hackers, no claim of responsibility
French investigators hunt hackers behind cyberattack that hijacked supermarket fridges at Carrefour, Monoprix and others, exposing outdated Danfoss firmware flaws and poor cyber hygieneReuters
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View of the closed frozen food aisle at a supermarket near Nantes after a cyberattack targeted refrigeration systems at French supermarket chains, causing food losses and fires at several stores, France, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
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