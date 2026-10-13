Home World French investigators hunt supermarket fridge hackers, no claim of responsibility

French investigators hunt supermarket fridge hackers, no claim of responsibility

French investigators hunt hackers behind cyberattack that hijacked supermarket fridges at Carrefour, Monoprix and others, exposing outdated Danfoss firmware flaws and poor cyber hygiene

Reuters

Published: 13 October 2026, 15:58 (UAE) Updated: 13 October 2026, 16:26 (UAE) 3 min read Share