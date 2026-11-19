Myanmar committed state-sponsored genocide against Muslim Rohingya: Top UN court finds
Genocide has rarely been established in international courts, largely because prosecutors must prove a specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.Reuters
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The International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivers its judgment in the case brought by Gambia accusing Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, in The Hague, Netherlands, November 19, 2026. (Reuters)
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