Home World Myanmar committed state-sponsored genocide against Muslim Rohingya: Top UN court finds

Myanmar committed state-sponsored genocide against Muslim Rohingya: Top UN court finds

Genocide has rarely ​been established in international courts, largely because prosecutors ⁠must prove a specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

Reuters

Published: 19 November 2026, 15:55 (UAE) 2 min read Share