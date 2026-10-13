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    Saudis and Yemen's Houthi rebels exchange threats to escalate conflict

    The back-and-forth threats come as Saudi Arabia determines how its air defences failed to intercept a barrage of missiles and drones fired by the Houthis

    Associated PressAssociated Press
    2 min read
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    The Saudi-led coalition asked civilians in Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthis, to evacuate the site of the Yemeni Oil Company and storage areas nearby, ahead of a possible strike. File photograph

    The Saudi-led coalition asked civilians in Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthis, to evacuate the site of the Yemeni Oil Company and storage areas nearby, ahead of a possible strike. File photograph

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