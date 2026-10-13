Home World Saudis and Yemen's Houthi rebels exchange threats to escalate conflict

Saudis and Yemen's Houthi rebels exchange threats to escalate conflict

The back-and-forth threats come as Saudi Arabia determines how its air defences failed to intercept a barrage of missiles and drones fired by the Houthis

Associated Press

Published: 13 October 2026, 22:30 (UAE) 2 min read Share