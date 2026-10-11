Trump says Riyadh airport attack was ‘a terrible thing’

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US president says Washington is considering joining strikes against the Houthis following the attack that killed at least 12 people and injured more than 300

File picture of US President Donald Trump after disembarking Air Force One. Asked whether the United States planned to join strikes against the Houthis, Trump told reporters: "We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack, so we'll make a decision. We move very quickly." REUTERS

Washington: US President Donald Trump described the attack on Riyadh's international airport that killed at least 12 people as "a terrible thing" and said Washington was considering joining strikes against the Houthis.

At least 12 people were killed and more than 300 wounded in the attack on Riyadh's international airport on Saturday, as the Iran-backed Houthis escalated a campaign launched earlier this summer.

Officials said 309 people were injured in the attack.

Asked whether the United States planned to join strikes against the Houthis, Trump told reporters: "We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack, so we'll make a decision. We move very quickly."

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, condemned the attack, saying it demonstrated "a blatant disregard for innocent civilian life".

Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, also condemned Saturday's strike and reiterated that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international law and must cease immediately.