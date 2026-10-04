Abu Dhabi issues updated guide for licensing and operating holiday homes

Business

Guide outlines eligible property types, licensing procedures, safety requirements, revenue disclosure rules, inspections and penalties for violations

According to the guide, updated on September 15, a unit may be licensed and operated as a holiday home if it falls within approved accommodation categories. These include residential apartments in residential or mixed-use buildings, detached houses, detached villas, farms and their guest accommodation annexes, caravans, floating units, floating homes approved for accommodation purposes and any other unit approved by the department. Picture used for illustrative purpose.

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has issued an updated Abu Dhabi Holiday Homes Guide, outlining the types of units that may be licensed and operated as holiday homes, along with licensing procedures, operating requirements, inspections, revenue disclosure obligations and penalties for violations.

According to the guide, updated on September 15, a unit may be licensed and operated as a holiday home if it falls within approved accommodation categories. These include residential apartments in residential or mixed-use buildings, detached houses, detached villas, farms and their guest accommodation annexes, caravans, floating units, floating homes approved for accommodation purposes and any other unit approved by the department.

Licensing procedures

The guide states that a holiday home licence will be issued within a maximum of 15 days from the submission of a complete application and fulfilment of all licensing requirements.

For non-apartment units, the period is calculated from the submission of a complete application, completion of the mandatory inspection and payment of all required fees. For apartments, the period is calculated from the submission of a complete application and payment of fees, and a licence may be issued before completion of the mandatory inspection.

Holiday home licences include the owner's name, licence validity period, application or reference number, contact details and basic unit specifications.

Holiday homes may be located in any area of Abu Dhabi, subject to the approvals required by the guide and any restrictions imposed by the relevant authorities. Permitted areas include free zones, special development areas, residential and mixed-use developments, commercial centres, agricultural lands and farms, as well as designated marina and waterfront locations for floating units and floating homes.

Who can apply

The guide allows owners, whether individuals or legal entities, to apply for a holiday home licence.

Individuals may apply if they own the unit solely or jointly with others, provided they are legally authorised to act on behalf of all owners.

A natural person must meet the minimum age requirement specified by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and may hold a maximum of six holiday home licences at any time.

The guide also permits authorised operators to apply for licences if they have written authorisation or a signed agreement from the owner granting the right to manage and operate the property as a holiday home.

The authorisation must include financial arrangements between the parties, including revenue distribution, operating expenses, payment mechanisms and compensation arrangements in the event of delayed or missed payments.

Safety requirements

The guide requires holiday homes to meet minimum technical, safety and occupancy standards before licences can be issued or renewed.

Properties must comply with standards approved by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and relevant authorities.

Fire safety requirements include obtaining approval or a no-objection certificate from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority where required, as well as maintaining a valid fire prevention and safety certificate.

Revenue disclosure

Holiday home operators are subject to tourism fee regulations issued by the department governing the monitoring, disclosure, collection and remittance of revenues.

Licensees are required to maintain complete accounting records and supporting documents, including guest invoices, booking confirmations, payment records, receipts, guest identification documents, refund and cancellation records, and any other documents required by the department.

Rental and advertising rules

The guide requires licensees to maintain complete paper and electronic records relating to holiday home operations and to protect guests' personal data.

Operators must provide guests with accurate information, ensure regular maintenance of the property and provide electricity and water services without additional charges.

Holiday homes must be rented as complete units on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Rooms or beds may not be rented separately unless a special exemption is granted by the department.

The guide also prohibits the advertising or listing of holiday homes on websites or digital platforms without a valid licence. The correct licence number must be clearly displayed on all listings and advertisements.

Digital booking platforms are required to verify that listed holiday homes hold valid licences and must remove listings for unlicensed units within 30 days of receiving notification from the department.

Complaints, penalties and inspections

Complaints must be submitted through official channels, including the TAMM platform, the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre (800555) or other channels specified by the department.

The department may request clarifications, supporting documents or conduct inspections to verify complaints.

Where violations are identified, the department may impose one or more administrative penalties.

The guide lists six penalties: verbal or written notices, formal warnings, financial, administrative or technical supervision, temporary suspension of activity, cancellation or withdrawal of a licence, and temporary or permanent closure of the holiday home.

All holiday homes are subject to on-site inspections. Licensees must ensure units are accessible, clean, safe, fully equipped and compliant with technical, operational and safety requirements.

Department inspectors may also review complaints, assess compliance with regulations, investigate incidents and verify corrective actions taken in response to previous violations.