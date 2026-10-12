Bitcoin faces critical fourth-quarter test amid inflation, oil and liquidity concerns

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Institutional demand continues to support the cryptocurrency, but macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures could determine its next move

Investors are closely watching interest rate expectations, the US dollar, oil prices and institutional investment flows. While institutional demand remains one of the market’s main sources of support, Bitcoin faces potential pressure from a stronger dollar, oil prices rising above $105 a barrel, persistent inflation concerns and the direction of US monetary policy.

Dubai: Bitcoin is entering a pivotal phase in the fourth quarter of the year as monetary, economic and geopolitical factors converge to shape the direction of the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation.

Investors are closely watching interest rate expectations, the US dollar, oil prices and institutional investment flows. While institutional demand remains one of the market’s main sources of support, Bitcoin faces potential pressure from a stronger dollar, oil prices rising above $105 a barrel, persistent inflation concerns and the direction of US monetary policy.

Inflation remains above the US Federal Reserve’s 2% target, which could limit the central bank’s ability to ease monetary policy if price pressures continue. This is particularly relevant if higher energy prices feed through into transportation, production and broader goods and services costs.

At the same time, institutional demand continues to support the cryptocurrency market. US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded strong net inflows in September, although October has seen fluctuations between inflows and outflows, reflecting investor sensitivity to developments in interest rates, the dollar and energy markets.

Against this backdrop, five key factors are expected to influence Bitcoin’s performance during the fourth quarter: inflation and interest rates, the strength of the dollar, oil prices and geopolitical tensions, institutional investment flows and global liquidity levels.

Sensitive stage

Obaid Al Ali, a financial influencer accredited by the Securities and Commodities Authority, said Bitcoin is currently in a sensitive phase in which economic, monetary and geopolitical factors are increasingly intertwined.

Al Ali said Bitcoin’s movements in the coming period will be influenced by much more than technical analysis and traditional support and resistance levels.

“The trajectory of inflation, interest rates, the movement of the dollar and oil prices, along with geopolitical developments, will be among the most prominent factors affecting the direction of the cryptocurrency market,” he said.

He added that changes in global liquidity are playing an increasingly important role in determining Bitcoin’s performance.

Key drivers

Al Ali said US monetary policy remains one of the most significant influences on Bitcoin, noting that persistently high inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to maintain a restrictive policy stance or even raise interest rates again.

Obaid Al Ali, a financial influencer accredited by the Securities and Commodities Authority.

He explained that higher financing costs could increase the attractiveness of fixed-income assets and reduce investor appetite for high-risk investments, including cryptocurrencies.

Conversely, a sustained decline in inflation and lower expectations of future rate increases could support improvements in global liquidity, creating a more favourable environment for Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Important indicator

Al Ali described the movement of the US dollar as an important indicator to monitor because of its relationship with liquidity flows into high-risk assets.

He said higher US interest rates and bond yields, or escalating global risks, could increase demand for the dollar, given its status as one of the world’s leading liquid assets.

According to Al Ali, a significant rise in the dollar could place pressure on Bitcoin, particularly if accompanied by liquidity outflows from risk-sensitive markets. By contrast, a weaker dollar and improved liquidity conditions could support the cryptocurrency’s performance.

Indirect impact

Al Ali also highlighted geopolitical developments in the region as an increasingly important factor in the Bitcoin equation, noting that their effects extend beyond market sentiment to include energy prices, inflation and global liquidity.

He said any major military escalation that disrupts oil supplies could drive energy prices higher, increase transportation and production costs and reignite inflationary pressures.

He stressed that the impact of geopolitical conflict on Bitcoin should not be viewed solely through the lens of risk aversion, but also through its wider economic consequences for energy markets, inflation, interest rates and liquidity.

Institutional support

Despite these risks, Al Ali said Bitcoin benefits from supportive factors that were less prominent in previous market cycles, particularly increased institutional participation and the growth of regulated cryptocurrency investment products.

He noted that Bitcoin’s performance is now more closely linked to institutional capital flows and global liquidity conditions than to speculation and traditional market cycles alone.

According to Al Ali, continued institutional investment, combined with economic stability and moderating inflation, could help Bitcoin regain higher price levels.

Price outlook

Al Ali expects Bitcoin to maintain a positive medium-term trajectory, although he does not anticipate a straight-line rise given the market’s sensitivity to economic and geopolitical developments.

He said the optimistic scenario depends on three primary factors: stable energy prices, easing inflationary pressures and sustained investment inflows into the cryptocurrency market.

If these conditions are met and Bitcoin successfully holds its current levels while recovering the $90,000 mark and then $100,000, he believes it could move towards a range of $110,000 to $125,000 over the coming months, with the potential to retest its record high above $126,000 if economic conditions and liquidity remain supportive.

However, Al Ali warned that a major geopolitical escalation, a sharp increase in oil prices or persistently high inflation that forces the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy further could renew pressure on high-risk assets.

Under that scenario, he said Bitcoin could experience a correction towards the $70,000-$75,000 range before the market reassesses its direction.

Five potential pressures on Bitcoin

Rising oil prices.

Escalating inflationary pressures.

Continued monetary tightening or higher interest rates.

Rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar.