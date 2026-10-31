Crypto exchanges call for quick moves to bolster defenses after Binance heist
Rival exchanges tighten security and call for industry-wide cooperation after a record $6.3 billion Binance hack exposed fresh vulnerabilities in the rapidly expanding crypto sector.Reuters
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The record $6.3 billion Binance hack has prompted crypto exchanges to strengthen security measures and push for faster industry-wide responses to cyber threats. Hacker code is seen in this illustration taken October 30, 2026. (Reuters)
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