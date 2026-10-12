Dnata invests AED175 million to expand and modernise UAE ground support fleet

Business

Investment covers more than 340 new units that will be deployed across Dubai’s two airports

The investment covers the purchase of more than 340 new units, which will be added to Dnata’s extensive fleet of automated ground support equipment operating at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Dubai: Dnata has invested AED175 million since the beginning of the year to expand and modernise its ground support equipment fleet in the UAE.

The investment covers the purchase of more than 340 new units, which will be added to Dnata’s extensive fleet of automated ground support equipment operating at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.

The company’s ground support fleet currently comprises approximately 2,800 units across the two airports, supporting airport and airline operations.