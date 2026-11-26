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Emirates celebrates the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad with a taste of tradition

Customers can enjoy Emirati sweet treats onboard, celebrations in Dubai lounges and a rich collection of UAE entertainment on ice, including homegrown content from Dubai+

Emirates247

Published: 26 November 2026, 15:27 (UAE) 5 min read Share