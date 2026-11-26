Emirates celebrates the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad with a taste of tradition
Customers can enjoy Emirati sweet treats onboard, celebrations in Dubai lounges and a rich collection of UAE entertainment on ice, including homegrown content from Dubai+Emirates247
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A diverse workforce from over 170 nationalities gathered at the Emirates Group’s headquarters to celebrate the 55th Eid Al Etihad, honouring the nation’s rich cultural heritage while looking ahead to the future.
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