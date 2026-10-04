Dubai CommerCity launches Dh1.8 billion expansion to boost digital economy growth

Business

Phase Two will add more than 91,000 sqm of office space as demand pushes occupancy across the free zone to nearly 96%

The expansion, scheduled for delivery between the first quarter of 2027 and the fourth quarter of 2028, aims to strengthen Dubai CommerCity's role in supporting the growth of the digital economy and future commerce.

Dubai: Dubai CommerCity (DCC), the region's first free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce and a joint venture between the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Group, has announced the second phase of its expansion with investments exceeding Dh1.8 billion.

The expansion, scheduled for delivery between the first quarter of 2027 and the fourth quarter of 2028, aims to strengthen Dubai CommerCity's role in supporting the growth of the digital economy and future commerce.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ, said: "Phase Two of Dubai CommerCity comes at a time when Dubai continues to demonstrate its ability to grow and expand despite the changes and challenges facing the global economy."

He added: "Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate has built a development model founded on resilience, competitiveness, and continuous innovation, enabling it to anticipate and capitalise on opportunities emerging across the global economy."

His Highness said the expansion reflects growing investor confidence in Dubai's economic ecosystem and supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Nearly 96% occupancy

The expansion follows continued demand for Dubai CommerCity's facilities, with occupancy reaching nearly 96 per cent across its office, logistics and retail spaces.

Phase Two will add more than 91,000 square metres of new office space through projects across the free zone's three districts: the Business Cluster, Logistics Cluster and Social Cluster.

The Business and Social Clusters will account for 86,000 square metres of new space.

The Business Cluster expansion includes six new office buildings offering shell-and-core offices, fully fitted workspaces and plug-and-play solutions designed for companies at various stages of growth.

The first phase of these buildings is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027, followed by the second phase in the first quarter of 2028.

The Social Cluster will include retail outlets, restaurants, cafés and service facilities designed to support the business community operating within Dubai CommerCity.

New logistics model

Within the Logistics Cluster, the expansion will introduce The Hive, a 5,600-square-metre facility featuring a vertical logistics model designed for digital commerce businesses.

The facility will include 181 flexible units starting from five square metres, climate-controlled fulfilment areas operating around the clock, digitally managed loading and unloading zones, and dedicated last-mile delivery facilities.

The facility will also include electric vehicle charging stations and renewable energy solutions and has been designed in line with sustainability standards aligned with LEED certification requirements.

Supporting Dubai's economic ambitions

His Excellency Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ and Chairman of the Board of Dubai CommerCity

His Excellency Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ and Chairman of the Board of Dubai CommerCity, said: "The second phase of Dubai CommerCity's expansion represents a strategic step in strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global hub for digital commerce and technology, while responding to the growing demand from businesses operating across these sectors."

He added that the expansion reflects Dubai's commitment to translating economic ambitions into projects and infrastructure that support business growth and strengthen the wider digital economy.

His Excellency Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Wasl Group

His Excellency Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Wasl Group, said: "The second phase of Dubai CommerCity's expansion reflects the strength of the strategic partnership between Wasl and DIEZ in developing integrated projects that support Dubai's long-term economic ambitions."

He added that the development will provide advanced infrastructure and a business environment that enables companies to establish, grow and access regional and global markets from Dubai.

Strong operational growth

The expansion comes amid strong operational growth across Dubai CommerCity.

Over the past year, the number of e-commerce parcels shipped increased by 152 per cent, while cargo volumes processed through the DCC Way transit platform grew by 14 per cent during 2025.

Dubai CommerCity said the new developments are designed to create a smarter and more efficient operating environment that supports the rapid growth of digital commerce and provides businesses with more flexible and integrated solutions to scale their operations.