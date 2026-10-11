Dubai doubles Oraseya Capital fund to AED1 billion to accelerate AI, fintech and future-tech investment

Business

DIEZ expands venture capital fund and doubles investment limit per company as portfolio firms raise USD1.1 billion and generate USD387 million in annual recurring revenue

The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has doubled the size of the venture capital fund managed by its investment arm, Oraseya Capital, from AED500 million to AED1 billion, strengthening its capacity to support high-potential companies and reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for venture capital, innovation and future industries.

Dubai: The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has doubled the size of the venture capital fund managed by its investment arm, Oraseya Capital, from AED500 million to AED1 billion, strengthening its capacity to support high-potential companies and reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for venture capital, innovation and future industries.

The expansion is designed to increase support for technology companies with global growth potential while advancing the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ, said: "Doubling the size of the Oraseya Capital fund reflects our confidence in Dubai's position as a hub for technology leaders and translates the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy driven by innovation."

He added: "Expanding the fund's capacity strengthens the ecosystem around promising companies, providing them with the capital, expertise and opportunities they need to grow from Dubai into regional and global markets."

"We have strong confidence in Dubai's future as a global centre for capital and innovation. Our role is to translate this confidence into tangible investments, companies and economic opportunities that contribute to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, strengthen Dubai's competitiveness, and reinforce the UAE's position as a global hub for the new economy and investment in future-focused sectors," Sheikh Ahmed said.

DIEZ has also increased Oraseya Capital's maximum investment per company from USD3 million to USD6 million, equivalent to approximately AED22 million, enabling the fund to participate in larger funding rounds and support companies at more advanced stages of growth.

The fund's investment scope will expand beyond companies directly linked to the UAE to include global businesses of strategic relevance to the country, opening access to a wider range of opportunities across international markets.

Under the expanded mandate, Oraseya Capital will support founders at every stage of growth, including companies beyond Series B funding rounds. The move will allow the fund to back businesses with proven models and demonstrated growth potential while continuing to support early-stage start-ups.

DIEZ said the strategy is aimed at helping build the next generation of billion-dollar unicorn companies, strengthening Dubai's position as a global business hub and a launchpad for regional and international expansion.

Strong track record

Oraseya Capital has established itself as one of the region's most active venture capital investors since its launch.

According to venture capital data platform MAGNiTT, the fund has ranked as the UAE's most active investor by number of deals for three consecutive years. It ranked first in the UAE in 2024 and retained the position in 2025. In MAGNiTT's first-half 2026 rankings, it remained the UAE's most active investor by both overall deal count and early-stage investment activity, while placing second across the Middle East and North Africa in both categories.

The fund was also named Venture Capital Firm of the Year at the Entrepreneur Middle East Awards 2025.

His Excellency Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ.

His Excellency Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said: "Doubling the size of the fund reflects the strength of Oraseya Capital's model and the results it has achieved since its launch.

"It enhances our capacity to respond to the ambitions and needs of promising companies at different stages of growth, while creating opportunities for more impactful investment partnerships.

"We are taking Oraseya Capital into a new phase of growth and expansion guided by a clear investment approach that brings together capital, expertise, guidance and access to an integrated network of investors and partners," he added.

Dr Al Zarooni said DIEZ's ambition extends beyond investing in start-ups to supporting companies capable of competing on the global stage, with Dubai serving as their base for expansion.

Portfolio companies raise USD1.1 billion

Since its launch in November 2023, Oraseya Capital has built a portfolio of 66 active companies and has averaged 25 investments annually.

The fund has completed eight cohorts of its SANDBOX programme, which provides selected companies with USD150,000 in funding, alongside its six-month LAUNCHPAD programme for entrepreneurs.

Portfolio companies have increased their combined annual recurring revenue from approximately USD180 million at the time of investment to USD387 million today, including USD140 million generated within the UAE.

The companies have also raised a combined USD1.1 billion, underscoring their ability to attract follow-on funding and scale internationally.

Oraseya Capital's portfolio spans sectors including fintech, proptech, artificial intelligence, media and advertising technology, marketing technology, sustainability, healthcare, digital commerce and education technology.

Going forward, the fund will place a strategic focus on emerging technologies, particularly healthcare and longevity, fintech and digital assets, and artificial intelligence, supporting innovations that can transform how people live, work and create value while helping to build globally competitive companies from Dubai.