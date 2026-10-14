Dubai luxury property prices up by 4%, with rentals jumping 16%
Savills data shows luxury apartments averaging Dh5,237 per square foot, 669 transactions above Dh10 million and a Dh1.5 billion project sold out on launch day. Here’s the full Q3 market breakdown
By Mishal Al-Abbas3 min read
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According to the Dubai Residential Real Estate Market Report for the third quarter of 2026, the average price per square foot for luxury apartments was AED5,237, compared to AED2,791 for luxury villas and townhouses. Picture credit: Supplied
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