Business

Customers asked to regularly check their flight status and ensure their contact details are up to date to stay informed

Flydubai has announced the cancellation of its flights to several destinations in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Dammam, and Abha, until October 19, due to the current situation.

A Flydubai spokesperson said: “Due to the current situation, we anticipate some changes to our scheduled flights to Saudi Arabia. Flydubai flights to several destinations in the Kingdom, including Riyadh, Dammam, and Abha, have been cancelled until October 19. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will keep our customers updated through our official channels regarding any changes to our flight schedule.

We recommend that our customers regularly check their flight status and ensure their contact details are up to date to stay informed about the latest flight updates.”