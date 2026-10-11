flydubai cancels Riyadh flights until October 14

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Passengers affected by cancellations can apply for refunds or rebook through the airline's booking management channels

A flydubai spokesperson said the carrier is closely monitoring developments in coordination with the relevant authorities and will keep customers informed of any changes to flight schedules through its official communication channels.

Dubai: flydubai has cancelled all flights to Riyadh until October 14, according to a statement issued by the airline.

A flydubai spokesperson said the carrier is closely monitoring developments in coordination with the relevant authorities and will keep customers informed of any changes to flight schedules through its official communication channels.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities and will update our customers through our official channels regarding any changes to our flight schedules," the spokesperson said.

The airline advised passengers whose travel plans have been affected by the cancellations to visit the Manage Booking section on flydubai.com to explore refund or rebooking options.

Customers who booked their tickets through travel agents have been advised to contact their agents directly.

"We apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience caused by these changes to their travel plans," the spokesperson added.