SpaceX, Tesla appoint five directors to guide merger talks

Dollar climbs as renewed AI euphoria fuels Fed hike bets

Off-plan apartments in Dubai cost 14% to 76% more per square foot than ready ones in seven areas, Reidin says

Max Healthcare and Clemenceau Hospital Dubai ink pact to bring specialist consultations and surgical expertise to patients in the UAE

Gold prices fall by up to Dh64 in two weeks as UAE shoppers rush to buy