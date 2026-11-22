UAE leads Middle East aviation market with 7.17 million seats in October 2026
The UAE accounted for 20% of the region’s scheduled capacity, while Emirates led regional carriers and Dubai International Airport topped the airport rankings
By Luay Abdullah2 min read
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Emirates maintained its position as the leading airline in the Middle East during October 2026, with 3.09 million scheduled seats on departing flights, representing approximately 8.6% of the region’s total capacity. File picture of Dubai International Airport used for illustrative purpose.
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