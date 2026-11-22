Home Business UAE leads Middle East aviation market with 7.17 million seats in October 2026

UAE leads Middle East aviation market with 7.17 million seats in October 2026

The UAE accounted for 20% of the region’s scheduled capacity, while Emirates led regional carriers and Dubai International Airport topped the airport rankings

By Luay Abdullah Published: 22 November 2026, 18:05 (UAE) 2 min read Share