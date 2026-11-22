Gold drops by a third from record peak: What happens next?
After falling by about a third from its January peak, gold faces pressure from higher bond yields and shifting US rate expectations, even as central banks continue to buy
By Reda Abul-Enein4 min read
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Gold hit a record high of $5,589.38 an ounce on January 28, 2026, before entering a sharp downward spiral that pushed it below $3,576.09 during trading on Friday, a decline of about a third from its historic peak. File picture used for illustrative purpose.
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