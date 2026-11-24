Dollar climbs as renewed AI euphoria fuels Fed hike bets
Against the resurgent greenback, the euro languished near an over 18-month low at $1.0907 after sliding 0.6% overnightReuters
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Dealers watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. (AP)
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