Off-plan apartments in Dubai cost 14% to 76% more per square foot than ready ones in seven areas, Reidin says

Motor City has the biggest premium at 76%, with off-plan units averaging Dh1,798 a square foot against Dh1,020 for ready apartments

The higher prices of off-plan apartments, compared to ready-built properties, can be explained by several economic factors, most notably the modernity of new real estate projects and the modern designs, facilities and advanced services they offer. File photograph