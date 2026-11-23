Off-plan apartments in Dubai cost 14% to 76% more per square foot than ready ones in seven areas, Reidin says
Motor City has the biggest premium at 76%, with off-plan units averaging Dh1,798 a square foot against Dh1,020 for ready apartments
By Mishal Al-Abbas5 min read
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The higher prices of off-plan apartments, compared to ready-built properties, can be explained by several economic factors, most notably the modernity of new real estate projects and the modern designs, facilities and advanced services they offer. File photograph
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