Max Healthcare and Clemenceau Hospital Dubai ink pact to bring specialist consultations and surgical expertise to patients in the UAE
Collaboration will initially involve two Max Healthcare specialists conducting OPD consultations and performing surgeries at CMC, Dubai, with plans to expand the engagement to additional doctors and clinical programmesPaid Advertisment
In addition to consultations, the visiting specialists will undertake robotic surgeries identified and shortlisted by the CMC, Dubai team. While Max Healthcare doctors will independently perform the surgeries at CMC, Dubai, the hospital's medical team will oversee pre and post-operative care, ensuring continuity of treatment for patients.