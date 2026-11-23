Home Business Max Healthcare and Clemenceau Hospital Dubai ink pact to bring specialist consultations and surgical expertise to patients in the UAE

Max Healthcare and Clemenceau Hospital Dubai ink pact to bring specialist consultations and surgical expertise to patients in the UAE

Collaboration will initially involve two Max Healthcare specialists conducting OPD consultations and performing surgeries at CMC, Dubai, with plans to expand the engagement to additional doctors and clinical programmes

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Published: 23 November 2026, 11:38 (UAE) 3 min read Share