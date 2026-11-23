Gold prices fall by up to Dh64 in two weeks as UAE shoppers rush to buy
Jewellery markets see strong weekend demand as customers seek wedding purchases, bullion and lower making charges
By Ahmed Al-Sherbini2 min read
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Gold markets and nearby parking areas were overcrowded, with vehicles queuing for spaces. Some customers parked farther away and walked to the shops, while nearby ATMs also saw queues of people withdrawing cash to purchase gold. Picture: Ashok Verma
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