Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights 172-fold growth in Dubai-China trade over 35 years

Business

Sheikh Hamdan says China has become Dubai’s leading global trading partner ahead of the Dubai Business Forum – China

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, has announced that Dubai Chambers is leading the largest economic delegation from Dubai to China to participate in the Dubai Business Forum – China, taking place in Shenzhen on 14 October.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, has announced that Dubai Chambers is leading the largest economic delegation from Dubai to China to participate in the Dubai Business Forum – China, taking place in Shenzhen on 14 October.

In a post on social media platform X, His Highness noted that China ranked sixth among Dubai's trading partners in 1990, when non-oil trade between the two markets totalled AED2.1 billion. By 2025, that figure had reached AED363.5 billion, representing 172-fold growth over 35 years and making China Dubai's leading global trading partner.

His Highness said: “From the Silk Road to the horizons of artificial intelligence, the bridges of cooperation between Dubai and China are being renewed... a partnership strengthened by trust and ambition, and driven by our shared vision to create opportunities and a better future for generations to come.”