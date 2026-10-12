Japanese developer Kasumigaseki expands UAE footprint with property development push

Business

Tokyo-listed group brings its development arm to the UAE, focusing on quality, long-term value and innovation

Japanese real estate group Kasumigaseki Capital has announced plans to expand its presence in the UAE through its development arm, Kasumigaseki Properties Development, marking its transition from investor to property developer in the local market.

Dubai: Japanese real estate group Kasumigaseki Capital has announced plans to expand its presence in the UAE through its development arm, Kasumigaseki Properties Development, marking its transition from investor to property developer in the local market.

The move signals a new phase for the Tokyo-listed company, which said it aims to introduce Japanese standards of quality, long-term planning and customer-focused development to the UAE's real estate sector.

Kasumigaseki Properties Development said its approach is built around three core principles: hinshitsu (quality), anshin (peace of mind) and kakushin (innovation). The company stated that these values shape everything from project planning and design to delivery and long-term management.

The developer said it begins each project with extensive research into the site, potential residents and the specific market needs the development is intended to address. It refers to this methodology as "The Art of Knowing", under which decisions on design, materials and technology are based on detailed analysis and long-term performance considerations.

The company is backed by Kasumigaseki Capital Co., Ltd., which was founded in 2011 and is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. According to the group, it had 135 projects and a project pipeline and assets under management valued at approximately US$7.69 billion as of August 2026, representing growth of 83.5% from the previous fiscal year-end.

Tatsuya Suzuki, Chief Executive Officer of Kasumigaseki Properties Development.

Tatsuya Suzuki, Chief Executive Officer of Kasumigaseki Properties Development, said the company believes buyers in the UAE are increasingly seeking dependable delivery, quality construction and greater accountability from developers.

"Investing in a building and creating one carry very different responsibilities. As investors, we assessed the work of others. As a developer, every detail is ours to answer for, from the first drawing to handover and every year that follows," Suzuki said.

He added that the company sees an opportunity to bring a development model focused on long-term value creation and customer confidence to the UAE market.

Kasumigaseki Properties Development said its projects may vary in scale, segment and design, but will be guided by the same standards of quality, innovation and long-term stewardship.

The company also emphasised its post-handover commitment, stating that ongoing support and accountability to residents and communities form a central part of its business model.

Further details about Kasumigaseki Properties Development's first project in the UAE are expected to be announced at a later date.