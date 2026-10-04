Dubai to host Concordia Horizon Summit in Middle East first

Business

Under the patronage of Maktoum bin Mohammed, the summit will bring together government leaders, business executives and decision-makers to advance public-private partnerships and economic cooperation

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, has announced that Dubai will host the Concordia Horizon Summit next May, bringing together executive leaders and decision-makers to explore opportunities for cooperation in public-private partnerships.

Dubai: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dubai will host the Concordia Horizon Summit for the first time in the Middle East in May 2027.

The summit will bring together government leaders, business executives and decision-makers to discuss global challenges, explore areas of cooperation and accelerate public-private partnerships. The event will also feature the announcement of economic and development initiatives aimed at strengthening Dubai's position as a global centre for business and investment.

Dubai's selection as the host city was announced during the Concordia Annual Summit in New York, held alongside the United Nations General Assembly in September 2026.

Organised in collaboration with the Department of Finance for the Government of Dubai, the summit aims to reinforce Dubai's role as a global platform for leaders, experts and investors, while promoting opportunities and initiatives that support economic and investment cooperation across the Middle East.

The Concordia Horizon Summit forms part of the international events organised by Concordia, a US-based non-profit organisation established in 2011 to bring together leaders from different sectors and foster strategic partnerships.

The Dubai edition is expected to feature major announcements and partnerships, with a focus on translating discussions into investment opportunities and collaborative ventures across the Middle East and beyond.

Fostering partnerships

His Excellency Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of the Department of Finance for the Government of Dubai, said: "Dubai firmly believes that shaping the future begins with bringing intellectuals, experts and decision makers together around a shared vision, and translating that alignment into concrete steps that advance economies and enhance their future readiness."

He added: "Hosting the Concordia Horizon Summit reflects international confidence in Dubai as an attractive destination for business and investment, as well as its capacity to convene key economic stakeholders around high-value, scalable opportunities."

According to Al Saleh, the summit will provide a platform to anticipate trends shaping the global economy, leverage the expertise of participants and open new avenues for cooperation that support value-added initiatives and projects.

Rodney Ferguson, CEO of Concordia, said: "Concordia and its global community are excited to be hosting our first Horizon Summit in the Middle East and the opportunities it will give our members to engage in critical discussions."

He added: "We see clear alignment with Dubai's position as a global crossroads for innovation, investment, and economic growth, and Concordia's ability to bring voices from countless sectors into the same room."

High-impact initiatives

The significance of Concordia's platform has been demonstrated through initiatives launched during previous summits.

These include Prosper Africa, a financing framework designed to mobilise more than $800 million in private investment for infrastructure and climate adaptation projects in Africa through public-private partnerships, and Project Fury, an initiative by IDE Global aimed at empowering one million female entrepreneurs and improving the livelihoods of 100 million people through entrepreneurship programmes.

At the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit, African Parks announced a $1 billion initiative to expand conservation efforts across Africa and manage 30 protected areas by 2030.

The summit also saw Abbott Laboratories and Seed Global Health announce plans to establish a Centre of Excellence for Maternal Health in Malawi, focusing on clinical training and healthcare infrastructure.

The Concordia Horizon Summit in Dubai is expected to provide a platform for public and private sector leaders to identify new opportunities for cooperation, advance investment initiatives and develop partnerships capable of delivering long-term economic and social impact.

Further details about the summit's programme, participants and focus areas will be announced in the coming months.