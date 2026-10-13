Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Bank of America President of International
Meeting highlights Dubai’s growing role as a global financial hub and explores opportunities for financial sector collaborationEmirates247
2 min read
Share
His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), met with Bernard Mensah, President of International at Bank of America, one of the world’s leading financial institutions.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: