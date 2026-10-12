Mansoor bin Mohammed opens Airport Show 2026 in Dubai

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The three-day event brings together more than 150 exhibitors from over 30 countries to showcase the latest innovations in aviation and airport development

Mansoor bin Mohammed opens the 25th edition of The Airport Show 2026, bringing together more than 150 exhibitors from over 30 countries.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, today (12/10/20206) opened the 25th edition of Airport Show 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Running until 14 October, the event brings together more than 150 exhibitors from over 30 countries, showcasing the latest innovations and advanced solutions in airport development, digital transformation, aviation security and sustainability.

On the occasion, His Highness said Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global aviation hub through the development of advanced infrastructure and the adoption of innovative technologies that enhance efficiency, competitiveness and sustainable growth.

Sheikh Mansoor highlighted the aviation sector’s role in driving economic growth and connecting global markets, noting that Dubai continues to invest in its airport ecosystem to keep pace with growth in travel and trade, improve service quality and enhance the passenger experience.

He also emphasised the role of Airport Show in facilitating knowledge exchange, strengthening international partnerships and showcasing the latest innovations in digital transformation, artificial intelligence and sustainability, supporting efforts to enhance airport efficiency, security and safety.

During the tour, His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, and His Excellency Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South.

Sheikh Mansoor visited the pavilions of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, Smiths Detection, Empower, Schneider Electric, Emaratech, dnata, Amadeus, Dubai Air Navigation Services, Vanderlande, ADB SAFEGATE, NAFFCO Aviation, Dubai Police and the German Pavilion.

His Highness commended the strong international participation and the innovations on display, highlighting the exhibition’s role in strengthening partnerships and advancing the aviation industry.

His Excellency Khalifa Al Zaffin said Dubai’s aviation sector has experienced rapid growth, with Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects playing a key role in planning and developing airport infrastructure and strengthening the emirate’s position as a global aviation hub connecting East and West.

Al Zaffin added that Dubai continues to enhance its global standing through the development of Al Maktoum International Airport. The airport’s first phase is expected to begin operations in 2032 with an annual capacity of 150 million passengers. Upon completion, capacity is expected to reach 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of air cargo annually.

Her Excellency Suzanne Al Anani, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, said Airport Show was launched 25 years ago with the vision of bringing together regional and international aviation leaders to exchange expertise, build partnerships and showcase the latest innovations.

She said the event has evolved into a leading international platform for the aviation sector and that its 25th edition continues to strengthen partnerships with major global companies while exploring emerging technologies that support Dubai’s airport expansion projects, infrastructure development and the future of aviation.

Held alongside Airport Show are the 13th edition of the Global Airport Leaders’ Forum, the Women in Aviation Middle East Conference, Airport Security Middle East and the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Forum.

Together, these events provide a comprehensive platform for discussing the key challenges and opportunities facing the aviation industry and showcasing innovative solutions that will help shape the future of airports worldwide.