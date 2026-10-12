Shark Tank Dubai returns for fourth season to support entrepreneurs and drive innovation

Business

The new season offers entrepreneurs and SMEs the opportunity to secure investment and benefit from expert guidance

Salem Baluyouha, Executive Director of Content at Dubai Media Incorporated, said Shark Tank Dubai has established itself as one of the most prominent programmes combining media impact with economic value, creating a platform where promising ideas meet experience and investment opportunities.

Dubai: Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) has announced the completion of preparations for the fourth season of Shark Tank Dubai, which will return to Dubai TV following the success of its third season. The previous season generated investments exceeding AED42 million for 25 projects from the UAE and across the region.

The new season will offer entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to present their ideas and projects to a distinguished panel of investors, benefit from their expertise, and secure investments to support the growth and development of their businesses.

The launch of Shark Tank Dubai 4 reflects DMI's commitment to supporting Dubai’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, encouraging innovators to transform their ambitions into viable and competitive businesses, and enabling them to benefit from Dubai’s investment environment and business-friendly facilities. The initiative also supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy, increase foreign direct investment and strengthen the emirate’s position among the world’s top three economic cities.

Presented by Emirates, the fourth season will feature entrepreneurs from the UAE and around the world showcasing their projects and products to a panel of prominent investors with extensive industry experience. Participants will discuss their business models, future plans and investment requirements while seeking to secure deals that can help take their businesses to the next level. In return, investors will receive an equity stake in the ventures. The programme also provides entrepreneurs with access to expert advice and insights into a wide range of markets and economic sectors.

Salem Baluyouha, Executive Director of Content at Dubai Media Incorporated, said Shark Tank Dubai has established itself as one of the most prominent programmes combining media impact with economic value, creating a platform where promising ideas meet experience and investment opportunities.

He said the programme’s return for a fourth season reflects DMI’s commitment to developing content that supports Dubai’s ambitions and contributes to building a more diversified, resilient and sustainable economy.

“The media is an active partner in development and has a strong ability to create opportunities by highlighting entrepreneurs and projects with strong potential, while showcasing Dubai’s strengths as an environment that helps transform ideas into businesses with real economic value,” he said.

“This is clearly demonstrated through Shark Tank Dubai, which provides a high-quality platform that connects SMEs with investors and enables them to benefit from their expertise and market knowledge, giving promising projects a genuine opportunity to grow and advance. Through the fourth season, we continue to strengthen our role in supporting the entrepreneurship ecosystem and empowering a new generation of ambitious entrepreneurs.”

Boutros Boutros, Emirates’ Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand

Boutros Boutros, Emirates’ Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand, said: “Emirates is proud to sponsor the fourth season of Shark Tank Dubai, which serves as an influential platform for supporting entrepreneurs and business owners while highlighting innovative ideas with the potential to grow and expand from Dubai into broader markets.

“This sponsorship reflects our commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance Dubai’s position as a global hub for business, innovation and investment, while contributing to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). We believe that supporting talent and ambitious ideas is an investment in Dubai’s future and its continued ability to attract entrepreneurs and investors from around the world.”

The fourth season’s investor panel will feature a group of renowned entrepreneurs with extensive experience in establishing, leading and growing businesses. The panel includes Mohammed Al Zaabi, CEO of OBK Investment Group and founder and CEO of Royal Yachts; Mona Ataya, founder of Mumsworld and co-founder of Bayt.com; Abdullah Abu Sheikh, founder of the Maal platform; Abdullah Al Ashram, CEO of AMA Group and former CEO of 7X Group (Emirates Post Group); and Tawfiq Kreidieh, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Brands For Less Group.

Highlighting a supportive environment

The third season of Shark Tank Dubai attracted more than 77 entrepreneurs from the UAE and around the world, who presented a wide range of projects and ideas across 13 episodes to a panel of leading investors.

The programme demonstrated its ability to connect entrepreneurs with investment opportunities and industry expertise, helping them achieve their growth ambitions and strengthen their competitiveness. It also highlighted Dubai’s position as an attractive destination for entrepreneurs and investors, and as an environment that supports business growth and transforms promising ideas into successful and sustainable ventures.