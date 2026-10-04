SEHA's Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre earns American Heart Association certification

Health

Certification recognises the centre's evidence-based approach to hypertension care, patient education and cardiovascular risk management

SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has announced that Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre has been awarded the American Heart Association's (AHA) Hypertension Practice Centre Certification, recognising its structured and evidence-based approach to hypertension care.

Abu Dhabi: SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has announced that Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre has been awarded the American Heart Association's (AHA) Hypertension Practice Centre Certification, recognising its structured and evidence-based approach to hypertension care.

The certification acknowledges the centre's efforts in hypertension management and cardiovascular risk reduction through prevention, early detection, patient education and long-term care for people living with high blood pressure in the Al Dhafra Region.

Hypertension is one of the leading risk factors for heart disease and stroke, making early diagnosis and effective management important in reducing cardiovascular risk.

Through its certified hypertension programme, Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre offers a care model that includes ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM), patient education, multidisciplinary follow-up and continuous quality improvement.

Hamad Khamis Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals, said: "This certification gives patients and families across Al Dhafra confidence that hypertension care is delivered through a structured, evidence-based model focused on earlier detection, informed self-management, and consistent follow-up."

He added: "It enhances our capacity to manage cardiovascular risk locally and promotes improved long-term health throughout the community."

Dr Mariam Rashed Al Mehairbi, Chief Medical Officer of SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals, said the certification reflects the efforts of clinical and operational teams to strengthen hypertension care pathways and align practices with recognised international standards.

"This certification is the result of focused work by our clinical and operational teams over recent months to strengthen hypertension care pathways, align practice with recognised international standards and support continuous improvement in patient outcomes," she said.

"It is an important milestone for Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre and for the wider community we serve."

Dr Fawaz Jasim Mohammed, Consultant Family Medicine and Team Lead at SEHA Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre, said: "By combining accurate diagnosis, structured monitoring, patient education and multidisciplinary support, we aim to help patients better understand and manage their blood pressure and reduce their long-term cardiovascular risk."

As part of SEHA's integrated healthcare network, Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre continues to develop community-based care through structured clinical pathways, quality improvement initiatives and patient-centred services.

SEHA said the achievement supports its wider efforts to strengthen chronic disease prevention and management across its healthcare network and bring internationally recognised standards of care closer to communities across Abu Dhabi and the UAE.