Messi set for emotional Argentina farewell in Buenos Aires

SPORTS

World Cup winner prepares for final international appearance as fans gather to celebrate a record-breaking career

Argentina's Lionel Messi trains for his final game with the national team, an international friendly soccer match against Benin, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. AP

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi is preparing for his final match for Argentina, bringing the curtain down on one of the most celebrated international careers in football history.

The 39-year-old will make his farewell appearance in a friendly against Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, in a match dubbed “The Night That No One Wants to End.”

Messi announced his retirement from international football in the weeks following Argentina’s 1-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup final in July, saying: “The time has come.”

The Argentine Football Association persuaded the football icon to make one final appearance for his country, giving fans the opportunity to bid farewell at Buenos Aires’ Estadio Monumental.

The association described the occasion as an event that will “transcend sports” and be “full of emotion”.

Ahead of the match, Messi shared photographs on social media of his arrival to join the national team for the final time and images from his last training sessions.

“Special moments I know I will miss,” he wrote.

Messi came agonisingly close to leading Argentina to back-to-back World Cup titles before the defeat to Spain. Four years earlier, however, he fulfilled his greatest ambition by guiding Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, following in the footsteps of national legend Diego Maradona.

His international record is unmatched. Messi has played 207 matches for Argentina and ends his career as the nation’s all-time leading scorer with 125 goals, including 21 at World Cups.

He also appeared in a record-equalling six World Cups, matching long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

After briefly retiring from international football in 2016, Messi returned to enjoy the most successful period of his Argentina career, winning the Copa América in 2021 and 2024, as well as the 2022 World Cup.

While his Argentina career is ending, Messi continues to play club football with Inter Miami and recently won the Campeones Cup, his fourth trophy with the American club.