SPORTS

Rory McIlroy returns to Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship Nov 12-15 at Jumeirah Golf Estates, chasing an eighth Race to Dubai title to match Colin Montgomerie as ticket details are confirmed

Seven-time Race to Dubai champion Rory McIlroy will tee it up at the DP World Tour Championship from November 12-15 at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, as he bids to draw level with Colin Montgomerie's record haul of eight Harry Vardon Trophies.

The reigning European Number One sits second in the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World, with leader Patrick Reed, who is also confirmed in the world-class field bound for Dubai, firmly in his sights. The Northern Irishman more than halved the gap to the American at last month's BMW PGA Championship, where a closing 68 at Wentworth Club earned him a share of second in the prestigious event.

The World Number Two returns to Dubai on the back of a historic Masters defence earlier this year. Having completed the career Grand Slam at Augusta National last year, he successfully defended the Green Jacket in April to become only the fourth back-to-back Masters champion, after Jack Nicklaus, Sir Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

The 37-year-old also boasts a formidable record on the Earth course, having won the DP World Tour Championship on three occasions in 2012, 2015 and 2024.

“I’ve always loved coming to Dubai and I’ve had some great days on the Earth course, so I’m really looking forward to being back for the DP World Tour Championship,” said McIlroy, a 21-time winner on the DP World Tour.

“Getting to eight and drawing level with Monty would mean a lot. He was an amazing player to watch when I was growing up, and the Race to Dubai is something I’ve always taken a lot of pride in. To have the opportunity to win it again, and potentially match Monty’s record, would be a pretty special way to finish the season.”

Now in its 18th year, the DP World Tour Championship is one of Dubai's leading sporting and social events. Entry is free on Thursday November 12 with pre-registration.

General Admission tickets for Friday to Sunday are available from AED 160, and children aged 17 and under go free across all four days, although their tickets must still be registered in advance. Groups of eight or more can save with discounted General Admission tickets.

Following its successful launch last year, the 1st Tee Experience also returns as an add-on to General Admission, giving fans a dedicated viewing area overlooking the opening tee shots, with complimentary refreshments.

Fans looking to elevate their day can upgrade to Ticket+, with access to The Greatest Bar on Earth overlooking the 17th green or choose from two premium experience options on the closing holes. Set on the 18th green, the Championship Chalet offers a front-row view of the conclusion of each round, with five-star catering, free-flowing drinks throughout the day and exclusive access to a viewing platform on the 1st tee. On the 16th green, the Earth Lounge provides a more relaxed setting to watch the closing stages unfold, with food served throughout the day and free-flowing drinks in the afternoon.

Away from the course, the Championship Village offers a full day out for fans of all ages. It features dedicated kids zones, free golf lessons, trick-shot shows, big screens and sports activations, along with Ladies Day on Saturday and Family Day on Sunday.

To register for free Thursday tickets and explore all ticket options, including premium experiences, go to: dpwtc.com