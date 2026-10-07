Abu Dhabi Court orders man to repay Dh8,700 in fake work visa scam

UAE

Defendant must return the money with 4% legal interest after failing to provide a promised work visa and employment opportunity

The court found that the defendant’s continued possession of the money lacked any legitimate basis, making him liable to repay the amount. It ruled that the claim was supported by both legal and factual grounds.

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Court has ordered a man to repay Dh8,700 to a young man after misleading him into believing he could secure a work visa and employment in the UAE, before failing to fulfil the agreement and keeping the money.

The claimant filed a lawsuit seeking the return of Dh8,700, along with legal interest and the recovery of court fees, expenses and legal costs.

He told the court that he had been searching for a job opportunity in the UAE when the defendant claimed he could arrange a work visa and provide employment. Based on those assurances, the claimant transferred Dh8,700 to the defendant.

However, the defendant failed to secure the visa or provide the promised job and did not return the money despite repeated requests, the claimant said. The defendant and his representative did not appear before the court despite being duly notified.

In its ruling, the court said it was established that the defendant had received Dh8,700 from the claimant but failed to prove that he had fulfilled the purpose for which the money had been paid. He also failed to provide any legal justification for retaining the funds or evidence that they had been returned.

The court found that the defendant’s continued possession of the money lacked any legitimate basis, making him liable to repay the amount. It ruled that the claim was supported by both legal and factual grounds.

On the issue of legal interest, the court stated that the debt was proven and involved a specified amount that had not been repaid on the agreed date. The claimant was therefore entitled to compensation for the delay in payment.

The court ordered the defendant to pay Dh8,700, together with legal interest at a rate of 4% from the date the case was filed until full settlement, provided the interest does not exceed the original amount awarded. The defendant was also ordered to pay court fees and expenses.