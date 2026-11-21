Home UAE Dubai vehicle inspection 2026: How to book the RTA technical test, fees, and who needs to make an appointment

Dubai vehicle inspection 2026: How to book the RTA technical test, fees, and who needs to make an appointment

Appointments are mandatory for most people, and you can complete the booking process online. The test takes about 32 minutes and costs Dh170

By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor Published: 21 November 2026, 17:48 (UAE) 3 min read Share