Dubai vehicle inspection 2026: How to book the RTA technical test, fees, and who needs to make an appointment
Appointments are mandatory for most people, and you can complete the booking process online. The test takes about 32 minutes and costs Dh170
By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor3 min read
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Vehicle inspection is critical for ensuring safety and compliance as drivers take to the roads. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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