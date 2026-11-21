Dubai court orders doctor and hospital to pay Dh1.5 million to a patient left with permanent disability after spinal surgery
Two medical liability committees found a serious error in continuing the operation after nerve monitoring signals changed
By Mohammed Fouda3 min read
Share
The court found that the elements of medical liability were present, namely error, harm, and causal relationship, and estimated the compensation for these damages at Dh1.5 million. File photograph for illustrative purposes
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: